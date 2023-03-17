ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) released information about an investigation into a deadly shooting on UNM’s campus. Meanwhile, the district attorney (DA) is still mulling whether to charge NMSU basketball player Mike Peake in connection to the incident.

Peake exchanged gunfire with UNM student Brandon Travis last November after investigators said Peake was lured to campus and attacked in retaliation for a fight at the UNM-NMSU football game weeks earlier. Peake was shot in the leg, and Travis was killed.

State police said it is working closely with the DA’s office to determine if any charges will be filed and what those charges would be.

Meanwhile, a UNM spokesperson claimed the university has banned Peake from campus.