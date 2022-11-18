ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not your typical baseball merchandise. Superhero fans can now get their hands on Marvel-themed Minor League Baseball jerseys.
For the Isotopes, fans can pick up jerseys, hats, and beanies featuring Orbit as a superhero as well as a Defender of the Diamond jersey featuring Doctor Strange.
If Hulk is more your style, he’s also featured with a t-shirt of his own.
It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.