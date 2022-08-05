The Albuquerque Isotopes will be celebrating the life and legacy of New Mexican music legend, Al Hurricane. The team will host a tribute night to him on August 12.

His son, Al Hurricane Jr. will hold a special concert before the game. “It’s a great honor, I can’t even express feelings and I’m so proud. I wish my dad was here to experience this with us but in some ways I know he is watching over us,” Hurricane Jr. said. The first 3,000 fans to show up that night will receive a Mariachis bobblehead.