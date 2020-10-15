Is your burger on the list? 101 top hamburgers in the U.S. lists New Mexico restaurants

New Mexico

by: Travis Meier and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Classic Cheeseburger on a Brioche Bun with Fries and a Milkshake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Forget the $5,000 stunts and the gold leaf toppings, real burgers come from neighborhood restaurants and corner dive bars. A new list sought out some of the best burgers on the map and ranked a top 101 from across the United States and includes two New Mexico restaurants.

The list, compiled by The Daily Meal, focused on smaller businesses that are loved by the local communities they serve. Each top contender may only have a few locations.

“While amazing burger chains abound, this list is focused on smaller establishments and local favorites that have found success branching out to a few locations,” wrote authors Aaliyah Gibson and Dan Myers.

The list stretches from Honolulu to South Florida, but it’s not weighed down by a bunch of picks from the country’s foodie capitals. Instead, it offers a broad cross-section of the country and offers up plenty of potential stops on your next cross country road trip.

The number 100 pick on the list is Cedar Crest, New Mexico’s Burger Boy restaurant that gives credit to the location’s third-pound patties as well as the state’s reputation for green chile. Sparky’s Burgers, BBQ, and Espresso in Hatch also makes the list at number 63 with its World Famous seven-ounce green chile cheeseburger.

The Daily Meal “used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers,” to find and rank the burger joints.

