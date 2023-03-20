NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study by the personal finance website WalletHub looks at which states are best and worst for doctors. The site looked at two key dimensions; opportunity & competition and medical environment. So how did New Mexico stack up?

Towards the bottom, unfortunately. New Mexico came in at #46 just ahead of the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Alaska, Rhode Island, and Hawaii. The state ranked 35th when it came to opportunity and 44 for opportunity.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub evaluated the two dimensions using 19 different metrics from a physician’s average annual wage to the safety of hospitals. The top five states for doctors ended up being Montana, South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

A bill was presented in the 2023 Legislative Session focusing on the doctor shortage in New Mexico. Senate Bill 231 would appropriate $7.5 million to the Higher Education Department to address the issue. It passed the Senate Education Committee unanimously and headed to the Senate Finance Committee on February 8, 2023.