NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans can file their taxes in 20 days. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it will start accepting 2023 tax returns on January 29.

This means you could get your refund before most people have even filed their returns. Processing can take up to 21 days and could be longer if you claim the Earned Income Tax Credit. In 2023, the IRS issued nearly $150 million in refunds.