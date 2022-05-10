NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The victims of the New Mexico wildfires are also getting tax relief. The IRS announced that residents who live or have a business in Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel, and Valencia Counties now have until the end of August to file taxes or make payments. This comes after President Biden approved a presidential disaster declaration for the affected counties last week.
IRS announces tax relief for NM counties affected by wildfires
by: Anna Padilla
