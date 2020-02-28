Irrigation season gets underway along Rio Grande

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s irrigation season will be underway in just days and it looks like farmers will get the water they need.

U.S. water managers will begin releasing water from one of New Mexico’s largest dams in the coming weeks. Officials are cautioning people below Elephant Butte and Caballo Reservoirs that water releases could reach around 2,000 cubic feet per second.

Officials are watching snowpack measurements and spring streamflow forecasts to prepare. So far, runoff is close to average on the Rio Grande.