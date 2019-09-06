Investigators say country singer at fault in fatal Taos crash

New Mexico
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are now saying a country singer killed in a crash in Taos is the one who caused the crash that also killed a 16-year-old local girl.

The crash happened Wednesday night on State Road 522. Officials say their investigation shows 30-year-old Kylie Rae Harris was likely speeding in a black Equinox when she rear-ended a vehicle on the highway, sending her vehicle into oncoming lanes and into the path of a white Jeep driven by 16-year-old Maria Cruz of San Cristobal. Both were killed. The rear-ended driver was not hurt.

A fundraiser is being held for Cruz Friday night in San Cristobal where her father is the Deputy Fire Chief. He is also the one who responded to the crash.

