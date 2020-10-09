Investigators say barbershop was used as front for drug cartel

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators believe a Bosque Farms barbershop was being used as a front by a Mexican drug cartel. Investigators say they received information that large amounts of cash were running through the New York Beauty and Barber Shop located on Bosque Farms Boulevard.

The informant says the owners Lucero Chavez and her husband Jesus Miramontes Chavez are members of a Mexican drug cartel and moved large amounts of cocaine and laundered the money using the business. In court documents, investigators say the couple claimed an income of just $25,000 a year but bank transactions show the movement of $6 million over five years.

Investigators were granted a warrant Monday after they received information the couple was planning to flee. Lucero is an illegal immigrant who has been deported twice before. The couple is charged with tax fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, racketeering, and conspiracy.

