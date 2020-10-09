Investigators say barbershop was used as front for drug cartel

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators believe a Bosque Farms barbershop was being used as a front by a Mexican drug cartel. Investigators say they received information that large amounts of cash were running through the New York Beauty and Barber Shop located on Bosque Farms Boulevard.

The informant says the owners Lucero Chavez and her husband Jesus Miramontes Chavez are members of a Mexican drug cartel and moved large amounts of cocaine and laundered the money using the business. In court documents, investigators say the couple claimed an income of just $25,000 a year but bank transactions show the movement of $6 million over five years.

Investigators were granted a warrant Monday after they received information the couple was planning to flee. Lucero is an illegal immigrant who has been deported twice before. The couple is charged with tax fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, racketeering, and conspiracy.

Latest Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss