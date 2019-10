SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details about the apartment fire that killed a woman in Santa Fe have been released.

Police say 59-year-old Gloria Buschman died during a fire at the Los Pinones Apartments on Saturday morning. They say her couch caught fire and a neighbor tried telling her to leave but she refused.

Investigators now believe the fire was intentionally set by Buschman. Red Cross had to help multiple people displaced from the fire.