Investigator states fire at Ojo Caliente may have been accidental

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators believe a fire that destroyed part of the popular Ojo Caliente Spa in northern New Mexico may have been accidental. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that an investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire that broke out in early August appears to have been started in the sauna and leads him to believe the fire may have been accidental.

The historic bathhouse, along with several rooms were destroyed and caused around $75,000 in damage. According to the New Mexican, the investigation into the blaze is moving unusually slow as investigators try to preserve what’s left of the building’s standing foundation after firefighters put out the fire.

An investigator states that a team is starting to review surveillance video from cameras that were positioned in and around the bathhouse. While the team has some footage, an investigator told the Santa Fe New Mexican that they don’t have video from the full day and are now trying to backtrack and see if they spot any suspicious individuals from earlier in the day.

