Investigation underway after NMSP officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are searching for a suspect following an officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas on Monday night. NMSP reports that the incident took place near Independence Ave. and River Road.

Police say officers are uninjured and the suspect is not believed to have been hit by gunfire and has fled the scene. NMSP is encouraging residents in the area to stay in their homes.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

