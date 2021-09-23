Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting south of Moriarty

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting south of Moriarty Thursday morning. According to a NMSP tweet, the shooting is near State Road 41 and Marshall Road involving Torrance County Sheriff’s deputies.

NMSP report that a suspect has been transported to a hospital. They also say that deputies involved are uninjured.

At this time it is unknown what led up to the shooting. It is also unknown the extent of the suspect’s injuries. Information at this time is limited. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.