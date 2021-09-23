Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting south of Moriarty

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  New Mexico State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting south of Moriarty Thursday morning. According to a NMSP tweet, the shooting is near State Road 41 and Marshall Road involving Torrance County Sheriff’s deputies.

NMSP report that a suspect has been transported to a hospital. They also say that deputies involved are uninjured.

At this time it is unknown what led up to the shooting. It is also unknown the extent of the suspect’s injuries. Information at this time is limited. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES