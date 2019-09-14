Investigation to look into efforts to use eminent domain for border wall

N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico’s two senators say there will soon be an investigation into Trump’s use of eminent domain for the border wall.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that the U.S. government accountability office will look into the Trump administration’s efforts to use eminent domain to take the land of private landowners to build the wall on the Mexican border in Dona Ana and Luna Counties.

Senators Udall and Heinrich say the Trump administration has yet to give information regarding their eminent domain efforts including how many citizens will have their land seized.