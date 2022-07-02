NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of lawyers is asking the state supreme court to investigate two New Mexico lawyers that represented the Trump campaign and helped challenge local results of the 2020 presidential election. Former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chavez, along with more attorneys, asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to publicly investigate Mark J. Caruso and Michael Smith for possible violations of professional standards.

The complaint cites testimony from the January 6 hearings, including the role of Santa Fe-based lawyer John Eastman in the plot to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the electoral college results.