Investigation into Roswell explosion continues

By the look of Wednesday’s surveillance video of a firework explosion in Roswell, it’s hard to believe anyone survived, but KRQE News 13 is learning the two firefighters critically injured in the incident are doing better.

Investigators are still at the Roswell Air Center to figure out what went wrong. Meanwhile, the family of one of those firefighters, Hoby Bonham, has released several updates about his condition saying he is still on a breathing tube but is awake and alert.

Bonham and 11 other firefighters were boxing up fireworks at a storage facility at the airpark when the explosion occurred. Surveillance video shows just how powerful that explosion was, taking firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire that followed, under control.

Ten firefighters suffered injuries in the incident, but Bonham and another firefighter, Jeff Stroble, were rushed to the Burn Center in Lubbock due to their severe injuries. Bonham’s family says he is in severe pain and has serious burns on his back, hand and hip and has some smoke inhalation.

Stroble’s condition is currently unknown. He was last listed as in critical condition Wednesday. The New Mexico State Police Bomb Squad is currently at the scene of the explosion, and the ATF’s Bomb Squad is on its way from Arizona to ensure there’s no other potential danger lingering.

The fireworks being handled Wednesday were for the city’s annual fireworks show typically put on by the department. Investigators are still working to determine what prompted the explosion.

Members of the community have been asking how they can help. An account has been set up at Pioneer Bank to anyone who wishes to donate to medical and other expenses.

If you are in a location without a Pioneer Bank, please mail a check noted to the Roswell Firemen Fund to Pioneer Bank, PO Box 130, Roswell, NM 88202.

Related Coverage: