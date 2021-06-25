Investigation finds more than 20K opioid doses unaccounted for from Peralta pharmacy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Valencia County pharmacy can no longer fill prescriptions after an investigation found more than 20,000 doses of opioids were unaccounted for. A state drug inspector began looking into Joe’s Pharmacy in Peralta after two audits by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

One audit took place in 2018 with another in 2019 found “substantial deficiencies” of 10 different medications totaling roughly 22,000 unaccounted opioid doses. The pharmacy’s owner, Michael Leon Otero, who is a Peralta Town Councilor, surrendered his pharmacy licensure over to the New Mexico Board of Pharmacy.

Under the agreement, Otero can never seek license again and his pharmacist in charge, Shirley Jojola, is no longer allowed to be the pharmacist in charge, or consulting pharmacist in New Mexico.