Alicia Tierney is the Albuquerque realtor who was caught vandalizing her neighbor’s garage with red spray paint in April of 2021.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What do police officers have to deal with in the late night hours? A new series shows answers to that question. On June 6, Investigation Discovery premiered its new series ‘Late Night Lock Up,’ and you might see some familiar faces.

There are six parts to the series which uses police body cam footage and CCTV footage to show viewers the havoc that unfolds at night. The premiere included two back-to-back, half-hour episodes, and one of them features Alicia Tierney.

She’s the Albuquerque realtor who was reportedly caught vandalizing her neighbor’s garage with red spray paint in April of 2021. Police body camera footage caught a victim saying, “I think it’s supposed to say, ‘white trash,’ and then I don’t know what the bottom because she kept calling him white trash.”

Once cuffed and in the back of a police car, she tells officers her motive was because of the trash in front of their house. When asked about the red spray paint Tierney proudly admits, it was her work. “Oh, I just did that! No, I love it!” she said.

More cases from New Mexico will also be featured on the series which will air in the coming weeks. Tierney went through the pre-prosecution program and had to pay restitution for the damage.