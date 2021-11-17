Investigation continues in death of 1-month-old in Valencia County

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) –The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office has just released a new video as the investigation into the death of a one-month-old allegedly at the hands of his mother continues. The video is from November 8, one week before the child’s death in El Cerro Mission. According to deputies, the mother called 911 saying she wasn’t right in the head and didn’t want to hurt her children.

The video shows detectives and a New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department worker talking to the children’s dad. According to the sheriff’s office, CYFD allowed the father to take the children home.

The mother, Kiria Milton is accused of beating her one-month-old a week later. At this time there are questions about why these children were still in the home and why CYFD didn’t do more.

KRQE News 13 is looking more into the background of this case. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.