DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving Deming Police on Tuesday. NMSP reports that the incident occurred near Spruce and Zinc in Deming and that officers are okay.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as it becomes available.

#NMSP investigates fatal police shooting involving Deming PD near Spruce and Zinc in Deming. Officer are OK. Details are limited, updates will be sent out with further information. pic.twitter.com/BWUSyc6Rlu — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) November 24, 2020

