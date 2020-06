SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after a Santa Fe Police Department officer-involved shooting took place on Sunday. NMSP reports the incident took place at the Big R store on St. Michaels Drive.

Details are limited at this time but police report a suspect was injured and the officer involved is okay. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.