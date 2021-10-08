Investigation begins following fatal house fire in Aztec

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County Fire & Rescue is investigating a house fire that is believed to have caused the death of an individual. SJCFR reports that crews were dispatched to reports a house fire and a deceased individual near NM 511 and Road 4050 just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Officials state that crews arrived at the scene to find signs that a fire had burned the interior of the home early that morning. The fire had reportedly burned itself out but not before it is believed to have caused the death of the resident.

SJCFR states the resident was found by a family member who checks in every afternoon. The identity of the deceased individual is not being released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. At this time officials say there is no sign of foul play.