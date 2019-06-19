Investigation begins following discovery of body in Valencia County

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- Valencia County deputies are investigating a possible homicide. Authorities found a man’s body at the edge of the bosque near the Allsups on Highway 47 in Rio Communities.

Detectives say the man may have been a squatter living in a small trailer there. The man has yet to be identified however detectives say the situation is suspicious.

Officials will wait for the Office of Medical Investigator to determine a cause of death but they are treating the incident as a homicide investigation.