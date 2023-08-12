ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 80 arborists from across the globe have gathered in Albuquerque. They came together for the International Tree Climbing Championship at Hyder Park.

Participants compete in five events that give the judges an opportunity to look at climbing skills, technique, and athleticism of climbers from as far away as Japan.

“It’s so important. You are sharing knowledge with each other, you’re encouraging each other, and it’s a dangerous industry, and it can be, but you can mitigate those dangers and learn how to do it safely, and so this is what it’s all about, is how to do it safely. It’s just a wonderful learning experience,” Ruth Mandel.

The event continues on Sunday with the top three women and top five men will compete. It starts at 8 a.m.