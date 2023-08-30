SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day. The New Mexico Department of Health is reminding the state of the importance of preventing and reversing overdoses like the use of Naloxone (or Narcan) and the use of fentanyl test strips to detect the drug.

According to an NMDOH press release, 2023 is the 25th anniversary of the department’s Hepatitis and Harm Reduction Program. They say it’s helped thousands of substance users in New Mexico as well as offer overdose prevention services.

“The journey towards healing and recovery is multifaceted. Our program stands as a testament to the power of meeting individuals where they are, with compassion as the guiding light,” Josh Swatek, Hepatitis and Harm Reduction Program Manager. “This anniversary and Overdose Awareness Day are reminders of the lives transformed and the community spirit that fuels our progress.”

The NMDOH will soon begin two new educational campaigns: “Naloxone Saves” and “Never Use Alone.” They will be geared towards raising awareness about preventing overdoses and educating New Mexicans about harm reduction strategies.