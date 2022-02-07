NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Interior department is giving states $725 million to clean up abandoned coal mines. The money will come from the infrastructure law approved last year and will fund projects to close mine shafts, fix unstable slopes and treat acid mine drainage.

New Mexico will receive $2.4 million. The Navajo Nation will get $1.6 million. Interior officials say the funds are needed to deal with pollution in the communities that neighbor coal mines.

“This problem is bad. there are 20-thousand under some counts of abandoned coal mines that have been left over decades. they’re in communities, they are on neighborhood streets. they are around this county and this money will go to cleaning them up,” said Winnie Stachelberg with the US Department of the Interior.

This is just the first round of funding and the Interior department will distribute more money over the next 15 years. For that money, states will have to demonstrate their need for the funds and submit project plans.