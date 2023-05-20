A photo of the new interchange sign | Provided by NM DOT

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NM DOT) dedicated an interchange to a fallen soldier.

The I-25 and I-10 interchange from mile marker 143 to mile marker 145 in Doña Ana County was officially changed to the Sergeant First Class Antonio Rey ‘Rod’ Rodriguez Memorial Interchange.

Family, officials stand together for the unveiling of the new interchange sign | Provided by NM DOT

Rodriguez was a Las Cruces native who was killed in action while serving for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan in February of 2020.

“I want to give my appreciation for the service of SFC Rodriguez, and for the patience and cooperation of his loved ones during this process,” said NM DOT Deputy Secretary Trent Doolittle, “It is an honor to have worked with the family of SFC Rodriguez to get this dedication finalized.”

Rodriguez’s mother said the interchange dedication will serve as a reminder to all travelers that heroes are born, raised, and memorialized in New Mexico.

To visit the SFC Antonio Rey “Rod” Rodriguez Foundation’s website, click here.