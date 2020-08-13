Interactive map reveals insect, disease impacted areas in New Mexico forests

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Forestry Division has developed a web map and data dashboard that shows areas being impacted by insects and disease across New Mexico forests. The interactive tool also includes newly released 2019 New Mexico Forest Health Conditions for State and Private Lands Report.

“For the first time, the Forestry Division has an interactive tool that could help landowners determine what might be making their trees sick,” said Dr. John Formby, Forest Health Program Manager in a news release. “The new web map and data dashboard shows what’s happening on the ground in each region of the state, which landowners could use as an identification tool for insects and diseases on their property.”

According to the latest Forest Health Conditions Report, there was a decreased bark beetle activity in mid- to high-elevation forests in 2019. The decreased activity was due to an increase in spring rainfall. The rainfall also improved tree health and enabled certain trees species, like pine trees, to produce defensive compounds that ward off bark beetle attacks. In drought-stricken areas north of Grants, stressed pinon pines were unable to produce effective amounts of defensive compounds, which led to widespread of trees being infected by bark beetles.

Don’t Miss