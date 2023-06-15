NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced the production of a digital experience about international prejudice, emphasizing the history of the Holocaust. The digital experience will be produced by Ideum Inc. in Corrales.

The production will include interactive audiovisual experiences. “We are excited to work on this project because of the messaging and the opportunity to collaborate with great partners,” Ideum’s Jim Spadaccini said in a release. The New Mexico Film Office says the production will employ three local crew members.