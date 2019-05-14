Intel adding more than 300 jobs at its Rio Rancho plant

Intel Rio Rancho announced it will be adding more than 300 new jobs this year as it continues to move beyond its traditional PC and server businesses into data-rich markets.

“The Rio Rancho site continues to be an important part of Intel’s global manufacturing network, and is manufacturing semiconductor products that are critical to Intel’s ability to secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world,” said Intel Rio Rancho Site Manager, Katie Prouty in a news release.

Intel currently employs about 1,200 in Rio Rancho. The average annual compensation for Intel jobs in Rio Rancho last year was $145,000.

In a news release, Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes of the Economic Development Department said the Intel announcement comes on the heels of decisions by both Union Pacific to expand in Santa Teresa and Virgin Galactic to move 100 employees to Spaceport America as it prepares for commercial space launches.