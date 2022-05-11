NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance has issued an emergency order for those affected in the counties where wildfires burning in the state. The emergency order assures residents in counties affected by the fires have access to health care and can continue their insurance coverage, according to a release. The order applies to the counties that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared an emergency.

“New Mexicans whose lives have been disrupted by these terrible wildfires still need access to health care services, and need assurances that their health, homes and livelihoods remain protected by the insurance coverage they purchased,” said Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal in a release.

The order requires health insurers refill prescriptions early, cover out-of-network services, cover replacements of essential medical equipment left behind due to evacuations and more. The order also includes a moratorium on health and property insurance cancelations for 90 days.