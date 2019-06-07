Institute of American Indian Arts sexual assault claims being reviewed by DA’s office

A student at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe says they were raped by a man who works there.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the District Attorney’s office is looking into the case in which a student publicly accused a school employee of sexual assault. In May, an explicit description of the alleged assault surfaced on flyers which also accused another male employee of sending inappropriate messages.

The flyers allege a pattern of harassment and were posted on campus and online, prompting outrage from students and a Pueblo women’s activist group. At the time of the allegations, the president of IAIA issued a statement announcing that law enforcement would be contacted and that an investigation would take place.

Students of the institution participated in a class walkout following the president’s announcement. The New Mexican states that IAIA spokesman Eric Davis declined to comment further on the matter citing the need for reports from law enforcement.

No arrests have been made.