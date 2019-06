RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sports betting is coming to another New Mexico casino.

Earlier this week, the Inn of the Mountain Gods announced it’s partnering with betting company, William Hill, to open a sports book. They hope to start taking bets in time for football season.

Last year, the Supreme Court struck down a ban on sports betting in most states. The Santa Ana Star Casino and Buffalo Thunder are already operating sports books, and Isleta Casino is set to open one in August.