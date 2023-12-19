EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Corrections has identified the inmate who died on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility outside of Las Cruces. His death is being treated as a possible homicide, officials said.

Richard M. Cresap, 22, was the inmate who died, according to the Corrections Department. According to court documents, Cresap was serving a sentence for second degree murder out of Rio Rancho, N.M. He received a plea deal in the March 2021 murder of 15-year-old Alex Jackson. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison last July.

New Mexico State Police are treating the death as a possible homicide and are leading the investigation.