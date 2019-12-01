Inmate escapes from San Miguel County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Northern New Mexico.

State police say 22-year-old Felix Romero fled from the San Miguel County Detention Center Saturday afternoon. They say he broke a window in the reintegration building and walked away. Romero was being held there for a probation violation.

His criminal history includes drug possession, battery on an officer and car theft. If you know where he is, you’re asked not to approach him but to call Las Vegas Police.