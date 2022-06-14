SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some very coveted oryx hunts will be awarded to injured servicemen and women. The Game and Fish Department will hold a drawing for 10 tags for a hunt on White Sands Missile Range.

To apply, veterans must have a VA disability rating of 50% or higher. Significantly injured active-duty members who do not have that VA rating may also apply but have to include documentation. All applicants (except resident Disabled Veteran card holders) will need to submit supporting documentation to the Department prior to the July 20 application deadline.

Proof of eligibility may be emailed to specialhunts@state.nm.us or by postal mail with a postmark on or before July 20. The drawing is open to resident and non-resident eligible applicants who do not hold a current-year oryx license. Applications will be accepted only through the Department’s Online License System by clicking Injured Military Oryx Hunts in the main menu.

Successful applicants will be notified by the Department and must buy the appropriate license(s) and pay White Sands Missile Range’s access fee. The hunts will be three days between Sept. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, with dates and areas to be determined by the successful applicants in coordination with White Sands Missile Range.