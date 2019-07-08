Injured Roswell firefighter continues to recover following medical scare

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The condition of a Roswell firefighter hurt in an explosion is stable after a medical scare over the weekend.

Jeff Stroble remains hospitalized in Lubbock after the blast in late June left him and Hoby Bonham seriously injured. His family says his road to recovery took a turn when he developed gastrointestinal bleeding.

But doctors told the family Monday morning that his condition stabilized. He continues to undergo skin graft surgeries.

A prayer vigil for Stroble will be held at the Wool Bowl in Roswell on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

