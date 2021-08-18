Injured oryx seen walking along southern NM highway

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An injured oryx walking on a southern New Mexico highway received a little help. Animal Village New Mexico, an Alamogordo-based shelter shared a video of an oryx alongside a “code 3 services” work truck on Highway 380, seemingly to protect it from oncoming traffic.

The company does work on two-way radio systems. It’s unclear how badly the oryx was injured, but it appeared to be missing one of its horns. Deputies say it’s not uncommon to see oryx in the area.

