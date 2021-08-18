Injured oryx seen walking along southern NM highway

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Under the new health order, New Mexico healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated, but some lawmakers are concerned that the mandate will make our healthcare shortage even worse. Last week the state's top doctor talked about the nursing shortage in New Mexico, even asking retired nurses to help in the fight against COVID. One state senator says he's worried the new mandate will cause even more doctors and nurses to jump ship.

"Vaccine requirements are now for all hospital and congregate care workers," said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. That new mandate is raising some concern from Republican State Senator, Gregg Schmedes. "We need to be working together right now instead of shunning and pushing these people away," said Senator Schmedes.