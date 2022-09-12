LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Over the weekend, the team posted an update on Facebook saying Romero’s condition was now critical. The team’s junior varsity game was canceled Saturday so team members could visit Romero in the hospital. Romero has undergone several surgeries since the injury. A member of the booster team said it was unclear if the one blow that night caused the injury or if it was a compilation of multiple hits over time.