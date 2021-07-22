Injured hiker from NM rescued in Colorado

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO (KRQE) – Rescue crews in northern Colorado saved an injured New Mexico hiker. According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the 18-year-old from Farmington hurt his ankle Wednesday afternoon while hiking along the Eldorado Canyon Trail.

Story continues below

The rescue took about two hours with the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group using a wheeled carrier to get him out. The teen declined to go to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES