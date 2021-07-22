Injured hiker from NM rescued in Colorado

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Are robots the future of helping the struggling hospitality industry? That's what researchers at New Mexico State University are working to find out. It's no secret many hospitality businesses are having a hard time hiring right now. Two researchers at NMSU say robots may be able to take over some of those jobs.

"One of the reasons we're studying this is that most of what we do in the hospitality industry can be done by a machine now… whether that's a robot or chatbot or back of the house type machine but whether or not guests will accept that as service because it is a people business," said Betsy Stringam with NMSU.