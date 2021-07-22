Injured hiker from NM rescued in Colorado

COLORADO (KRQE) – Rescue crews in northern Colorado saved an injured New Mexico hiker. According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the 18-year-old from Farmington hurt his ankle Wednesday afternoon while hiking along the Eldorado Canyon Trail.
The rescue took about two hours with the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group using a wheeled carrier to get him out. The teen declined to go to the hospital.