Initiative helps New Mexico families overcome poverty

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From a Hatch farm worker to an Albuquerque hair stylist, a national nonprofit is helping more than 1,000 low-income New Mexico families.

“Even those who do qualify for that or unemployment benefits, it’s taking a long time for them to get their benefits,” said Susy Sarmiento.

The Family Independence Initiative helps families rise out of poverty. Through its ‘Give Together Now’ campaign it raised more than $29 million, half a million came to New Mexico. FII partnered with seven local nonprofits to give families $500 in cash.

One Albuquerque mother says it’s helping her go back to college. “What I’ve used my FII funds is going back to school, so I can go to school and work at the same time,” said Brittany Schulman an FII recipient.

The money is also helping families on the Navajo Nation. “A lot of our families can’t work, a lot of our families are in rural places, a lot of our families are in places where maybe there isn’t a lot of food, water, infrastructure security,” said Vanessa Roanhouse of Native Women Lead.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources