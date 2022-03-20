RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since.

However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was reported missing on February 24. She’s described as 5’4′ tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe Police.