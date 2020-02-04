Infant dies in Roswell house fire

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People in a Roswell neighborhood are still in shock after the death of an infant in a house fire. His older siblings were saved.

“I don’t know, I just remember running up and down the street with the boy in my arm, saying it’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright, I don’t, ugh… just,” said Mariah Beltran.

It was just after 11 a.m. yesterday on South Mulberry Street in Roswell when they were alerted to a house fire. Neighbors became frantic when they could not find the father and three little kids that lived in the home.

“We’re like where’s the kids at? Where’s the kids at? Where’s the baby? He said it’s in the back,” said the neighbor.

The neighbors acted quickly when they spotted the dad asking for help.

“We seen the dad step out and say help me, help me, to come inside,” said Mariah.

They tried to spray water on the flames before the fire department arrived on the scene. Mariah Beltran decided she couldn’t wait for the fire department and ran inside the burning home to help get the kids out.

“I didn’t care the smoke was hurting me, I wish it hurt me more than it hurt those kids you know, the kids are the first thing that popped in my head when they said smoke,” said Mariah.

Three young boys were inside the home. Mariah and her neighbors desperately tried to pull the kids out. They did reach all three boys and even started giving one of them CPR until an ambulance arrived to rush the baby to the hospital. Unfortunately, the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other boys are fine thanks to the quick efforts of Mariah and her neighbors. The neighbors still can’t wrap their minds around this tragedy.

“I’m still in shock, I wouldn’t want that to happen to anyone,” said Mariah.