Industrial explosion in Tucumcari causes no injuries

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – Emergency responders in Tucumcari say no one was hurt in an industrial explosion that sparked a fire and blanketed the area on the north end of town with thick black smoke. Neighbors say the smoke was coming from the site of an asphalt company. Officials have not said what caused the explosion.
