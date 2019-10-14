Indigenous People’s Day to be officially celebrated in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico will officially mark the first Indigenous People’s Day Monday in place of Columbus Day.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill this year creating the holiday, as a counter-celebration of the federal holiday celebrating the Italian explorer. October 14 will now be a day to honor the history and culture of Native Americans.

All offices of the Metropolitan Court, federal courts, and state offices will be closed on Monday.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will host a celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring native dancers and speakers. The Santa Fe Tourism Department will also be having an event on the plaza from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. there will also be information booths set on the Santa Fe Plaza.