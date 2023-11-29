SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe broke ground Wednesday on a new student housing facility. The 18,000 square foot site will include 13 suite-style units The facility will replace the college’s old family housing buildings that have seen structural issues develop.

The institute said having studios so close to housing gives students a chance to work on their art at any time. “When they do their homework, they’re not able to just jump on their laptop or grab a notebook and put in some long hours in their dorm room. They need adequate ventilation, lighting, and space, as well as specialized equipment to complete their work,” said Larry Mirabal, Vice President of Operations at the Institute of American Indian Arts.

Construction is expected to be done by next August.