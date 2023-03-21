NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than $3 million in funding will be allotted through the Department of the Interior Tribal Tourism Grant Program. The department’s funding hopes to help promote Native-run tourism throughout the United States. New Mexico’s Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is set to receive $113,251 from the grant.

The funds will be distributed among 30 tribes and tribal organizations. The grant is made possible by the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience (NATIVE) Act legislation.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, Brian Schatz, says, “This new funding will further empower Native communities across the country to expand unique cultural tourism opportunities and share their own stories, cultures, and traditions with visitors.”