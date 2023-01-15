ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People gathered at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center on Albuquerque Sunday. Visitors got to see a traditional Acoma dance group.

Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers performed as part of the center’s weekly cultural dance program.

Officials said dance is a way to connect people to their ancestors and community while also honoring cultural traditions.

Sunday’s performance was free for museum members or included in the price of admission to the museum.