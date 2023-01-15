ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People gathered at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center on Albuquerque Sunday. Visitors got to see a traditional Acoma dance group.
Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers performed as part of the center’s weekly cultural dance program.
Story continues below:
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19
- Albuquerque: ABQ BioPark gives update on tiger cub found during crime investigation
- Crime: 1 arrested after police connect him to Pecos shooting
- New Mexico: New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan
Officials said dance is a way to connect people to their ancestors and community while also honoring cultural traditions.
Sunday’s performance was free for museum members or included in the price of admission to the museum.