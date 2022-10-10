NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque is hosting an event to honor Indigenous People’s Day. New Mexico tribes are gathering with city and state leaders and the public to celebrate the day.

The event includes a variety of Native American speakers, a historical presentation, food, artist booths and a performance of cultural dances. Officials say they hope to make the event even bigger for future years. The celebration runs until 4 p.m. Monday. If you can not make it out to Monday’s event, the cultural center has more events lined up in October. To see what the cultural center has planned, visit their website.